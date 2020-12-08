SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at the Regal Ridge Apartments on Spokane's South Hill near 51st and Regal.
Spokane Fire says several children may be injured.
Witnesses said suddenly they heard screams coming from a third floor apartment. When they ran outside, they said the apartment was on fire.
Witnesses tried to get in the front door of the apartment, but the fire was too hot so instead, witnesses told the family inside to jump out the window.
Everyone made it out of the window, but some may have been injured in the fall.
Witnesses also told KHQ that a Christmas tree in the apartment caught fire and that fire spread.
This article will be update with more information.
