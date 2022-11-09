Leslie Lowe
Our temperatures will remain 10-20° below average for this time of the year, with daytime highs only in the low to mid 30's and overnight lows that will drop into the teens and single digits.  It is perfect weather to throw a pot of chili on the stove, because we are locked under this cold air mass through the remainder of the week!
 

