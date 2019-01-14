There's new information on the murder investigation centered on Donovan Gibson. Gibson is accused of breaking into his estranged wife's home and shooting her and her new boyfriend. She survived but he did not.
It happened the evening of November 20, 2018.
According to a newly filed search warrant, Gibson had been texting with a friend prior to the shooting.
The search warrant provides a description of the conversation in which Gibson, at about 8pm that night texted, "Dude just messaged me. I'm so f****** mad right now."
The "Dude" he is referring to is believed to be his wife's new boyfriend. Gibson's friend texts back "Saying what?"
Gibson responds: "Typical tough guy bs."
Two hours later Gibson sends one last message: "Just killed them. Thanks for being my friend." Gibson turned himself into police the following morning, after being on the run for most of the night.
Detectives filed the search warrant to gain access to Gibson's cell phone.