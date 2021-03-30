Mostly clear skies during the overnight hours have left us with a chilly start to the morning. Many are waking up to start time temperatures into the 20s. Light winds across the board are dropping the wind chill value to even colder than the 20s, bundle up!
Today we are expecting lighter winds compared to what we saw yesterday. We won't rule out the occasional gust around 15-20mph.
Skies will be mostly sunny which will be deceiving when it comes to those cool temperatures for the first half of the day. We will expect to close out the day in the low 50s in Spokane.