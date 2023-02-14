Winds quiet down, skies clear and temperatures drop! 
 
Start time temperatures will be in the teens and low 20's, with some of our northern valleys seeing lows in the single digits.
Along with freezing temperatures, patchy fog settles in making for some icy spots on area roadways for your Wednesday morning commute. 
Otherwise, we are looking for partly sunny skies and quiet conditions to wrap up the work week, with highs in the 40's and overnight lows in the 20's and 30's. 

