Overnight lows will drop into the teens overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. That means all of that snow and slush that remains on the roadways will refreeze, making for an icy morning commute.
Highs will climb into the upper 30s each afternoon with overnight lows staying in the upper 20s through the remainder of the week and into the weekend.
We are watching another round of snow for Thursday; this system looks to bring a bit less snow....SO FAR! But enough to be inconvenient for your Thursday morning commute.
Several rounds of light snow are possible for the weekend, with winter travel conditions expected for the mountains.