GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After a Chinese aircraft balloon was spotted in Montana airways Thursday afternoon, U.S. lawmakers have expressed concerns over intelligence safety.
On Friday, China's Foreign Ministry said the balloon is a civilian airship used for research purposes, mainly meteorological, and that it had strayed from its planned course because of wind.
However, U.S. officials remain confident the balloon is being used for surveillance of sensitive defense sites. Because of this, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a planned diplomatic trip to Beijing this weekend.