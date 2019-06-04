Attention Nurses: Do you love Chipotle? Would you say Chipotle is your life?
Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering nurses a "buy one, get one" promotion all day on Tuesday, June 4. Nurses who show their ID are allowed one free menu item, subject to availability.
Chipotle announced the promotion in response to a tweet reading: "waiting for Chipotle to drop that BOGO for nurses."
"Dropped. Tag a nurse," Chipotle responded with in a Facebook post. They say this promotion includes all types of nurses.
The full details on the promotion read: "Limit one free menu item per nurse ID, subject to availability. The BOGO is available in conjunction with a Chipotle Rewards redemption, but cannot otherwise be combined with other offers or promotions. For in-restaurant order only; offer not valid for online, mobile, fax, Burritos by the Box or catering orders. Offer good at Chipotle locations in the U.S. and Canada only. Valid only on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 from open to close. Includes all types of nurses (RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA, and local equivalents or analogues). ID can be nursing license or hospital/medical office nurse ID. The offer is also void where prohibited and additional restrictions may apply."