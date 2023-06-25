COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The city of Coeur d'Alene celebrated 20 years of racing with the return of the IRONMAN® triathlon.
Chris Leiferman (USA) won the men’s professional race with a finishing time of 08:06:42, while Jodie Robertson (USA) won the women’s professional race with a time of 09:07:31.
Behind Leiferman was Matthew Marquardt (USA) with a time of 8:08:49. In third was Justin Metzler (USA) with a time of 8:23:29.
In the women’s professional race Haley Chura (USA), who led for the first seven hours of the race before being passed by Robertson, finished in second place with a time of 9:17:29. Melanie McQuaid (CAN) came in third place with a time of 9:22:03.
Top five professional men’s race results:
|SWIM
|BIKE
|RUN
|FINISH
|1. Chris Leiferman
|USA
|00:53:27
|04:20:33
|02:49:03
|08:06:42
|2. Matthew Marquardt
|USA
|00:48:40
|04:25:15
|02:49:29
|08:08:49
|3. Justin Metzler
|USA
|00:48:36
|04:31:52
|02:58:49
|08:23:29
|4. Adam Feigh
|USA
|00:53:32
|04:31:45
|2:54:48
|08:24:31
|5. Dylan Gillespie
|USA
|00:48:32
|04:32:11
|03:07:29
|08:32:48
Top five professional women’s race results:
|SWIM
|BIKE
|RUN
|FINISH
|1. Jodie Robertson
|USA
|00:59:00
|04:54:36
|03:07:43
|09:07:31
|2. Haley Chura
|USA
|00:50:14
|05:02:05
|03:20:47
|09:17:29
|3. Melanie McQuaid
|CAN
|00:55:57
|05:01:02
|03:20:39
|09:22:03
|4. Ai Ueda
|JPN
|00:55:58
|05:21:51
|03:02:15
|09:23:58
|5. Jen Annett
|CAN
|01:03:48
|04:58:26
|03:18:16
|09:25:00
The 2023 IRONMAN Coeur d’Alene triathlon saw over 1,000 athletes start the race ages ranging from 18-76 years old, according to IRONMAN Public Relations.
Athletes from all over the world were challenged to swim 2.4 miles, bike 112 miles and run 26.2 miles through Coeur d’Alene.
The 2023 IRONMAN Coeur d’Alene triathlon, part of the VinFast IRONMN North America Series offered 65 male and 115 female qualifying slots for the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship. The men’s race will take place on September 10 in Nice, France and the women’s race will be on October 14, 2023, in Kailua-Kona, Hawai`i.