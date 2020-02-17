SPOKANE, Wash. - Country music star Chris Young is coming to the Spokane Arena in May along with special guests Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith.
Young's "Town Ain't Big Enough" 2020 world tour makes a stop in Spokane on Thursday, May 7, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. through Tickets West.
CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT!@ChrisYoungMusic is hitting the road with @ScottyMcCreery and @ThePaytonSmith for his “Town Ain’t Big Enough World Tour 2020” which will make a stop at the @SpokaneArena on Thursday, May 7!— Spokane Arena (@SpokaneArena) February 17, 2020
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10am! pic.twitter.com/X3xKi8Z21B
“Everyone has been asking about this year since the last tour ended, so I’m happy I finally get to tell everybody about these shows,” Young said. “The ‘Town Ain’t Big Enough’ tour is gonna be the biggest one yet!”
More info on Young, McCreery, Smith courtesy of Spokane Arena/Live Nation:
The ACM and Grammy nominated vocalist celebrated several milestones in 2019, including over 2 Billion streams and a career topping 21,500 fans at Philadelphia’s BB&T Pavilion. After wrapping his headlining tour in November, Chris closed the decade with appearances on Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, CMA Country Christmas and CMT Crossroads with Gavin DeGraw. He kicked off 2020 with the launch of his weekly podcast, “The Quad with Chris Young.” The new year will also bring a new album, including current single “Drowning,” named to Rolling Stone’s Best Country and Americana Songs of 2019, plus “Raised On Country” and “Town Ain’t Big Enough,” featuring Lauren Alaina.
Scotty McCreery began his country music career after winning the tenth season of American Idol in 2011. His debut studio album, Clear as Day, was released in October 2011 and was certified platinum in the United States. The album includes the top 20 country songs, "I Love You This Big" and "The Trouble with Girls”. In January 2018, "Five More Minutes" became McCreery's first number one single on the country singles charts.
