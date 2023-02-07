MOSCOW, Idaho - It’s been over two years since three Christ Church members were arrested for resisting arrest after being cited for not wearing masks in Moscow, ID. This all happened during the mask mandate.
Since then, the three had filed a lawsuit against the City of Moscow and now the case is getting close to wrapping up.
The city filed for a motion of summary judgment, which means they were requesting the court to drop the case, but a federal judge denied it. Judge Morrison England Jr. says the plaintiffs, in this case, should have never been arrested, to begin with. That judge sent the case for settlement.
“I don’t think I would’ve done anything less, but maybe I would’ve tried to do more,” Gabriel Rench, one of the former Christ Church members, said.
Rench and his fellow congregants participated in a protest and Psalm sing without masks that day in September. Court documents say they declined to physically distance and provide identification to officers, and you’ll hear that from Rench firsthand.
“I’m not standing six feet apart. I’m singing psalms. I’m not going to wear a mask. I’m exercising my First Amendment right. Then the cop asked for my driver's license and I said "I'm not giving it to you - I don’t owe it to you,” Rench said.
Rench was arrested and booked into the Latah County Jail, but he wasn’t there for long. Sheriff Richie Skiles released him, according to Rench.
“He said get this guy out of my jail. I didn’t have a bond or anything. He worked hard to get me out of this stupid situation,” Rench said.
Rench calling it stupid, the city is not saying much at all, and now the federal judge saying the plaintiffs should have never been arrested at all.
Judge England Jr’s analysis said, “the constitutionality of what the city thought its code said is irrelevant.” He went on to say “the magistrate judge’s probable cause finding was based on incomplete information,” and that “the prosecutors’ charging decisions were likewise flawed.”
This case even reached the national level - former President Trump tweeted, “DEMS WANT TO SHUT YOUR CHURCHES DOWN PERMANENTLY. HOPE YOU SEE WHAT IS HAPPENING. VOTE NOW.”
The case now goes to settlement. We asked Rench what he wants from the city.
“I would, first of all, like to see a little bit of humility, some admission of wrongdoing for violating their oath of office - every city council member, the mayor, the police chief, the three arresting officers - they all swore an oath to protect my First Amendment rights and they all broke that oath,” Rench said.
NonStop Local called former Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert, but he never returned our call before publication. We also called the current Mayor Art Bettge, but he said legal counsel has advised them not to comment. We called the Moscow Police Department as well, but they never returned our calls.