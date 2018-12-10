Jennifer Jared is single mom, who was also being a prepared parent by having her kids' Christmas gifts ready to go.
Unfortunately, Jared recently saw the ugly side of the holidays after all of her kids' gifts were stolen from her car, which was locked in her garage.
"I went to take him (son) to school Friday morning and we made it less than a mile before we realized that all the bags of stuff that I had gotten, all the presents I was trying to hide from the kids, were gone," Jared said.
Jared, who lives at the Copper River Apartments with her three kids, said she didn't lock her car because it was in her secured garage. What makes the crime specifically frustrating for the holidays: the items stolen were strictly related to her kids' Christmas plans. (Other valuable items, all unrelated to the family's Christmas plans, were untouched: a television monitor, an expensive latte machine, and several bicycles.)
"They stole a bag of stocking stuffers. There were some gaming headphones, a couple dolls, some remote control cars, and I had just bought a bunch of 'Elf on the Shelf' stuff to do with the kids on Christmas Eve," she said.
Jared is extremely upset a big part of her children's Christmas was stolen, but she's staying optimistic and trying to keep the holiday spirit high for her kids.
"Regardless, we're going to have a great Christmas, but as a single mom, it certainly doesn't help the situation. We'll make it through. We'll still have a good Christmas," she said.