Spokane area residents have a few different ways to get rid of their Christmas trees this year.
The Ferris High School Christmas Tree Recycling Program kicked off on Saturday, December 28. Christmas trees can be dropped of at the high school for $5 or picked up at home for $10. Proceeds will go toward the school's Senior All Nighter event. Trees will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 28-29 and January 4-5.
Spokane Valley Boy Scout Troop 400 is running a similar program with the same costs. They troop is accepting old Christmas trees at Central Valley High School and University High School. The money will go toward Eagle Scout projects and other goals. Trees will be accepted at the schools from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 28-29 and January 4-5.
The City of Spokane is also offering a free way to dispose of Christmas trees. The free pick up service will run through January 10. Trees left at the curb must be free of decorations, and trees larger than six feet tall must be cut in half.
City and county residents can also bring Christmas trees to the Waste to Energy Plant for disposal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.