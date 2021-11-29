SPOKANE, Wash. - Christmas Tree Elegance is returning to the Historic Davenport Hotel Tuesday to showcase 15 "extravagantly decorated trees" and accompanying gifts.
“Christmas Tree Elegance was missed by hundreds of disappointed families as well as the volunteers who had spent hundreds of hours of preparation. We are so excited because we know the 39th annual extravaganza in 2021 is sure to delight them all. I encourage everyone to view the trees, find your favorite and buy tickets,” said Elizabeth Raol, Christmas Tree Elegance 2021 Event Chair.
Visitors can view the trees and purchase $1 raffle tickets for a chance to win a decorated tree and other prizes valued up to $5,000.