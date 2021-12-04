AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - No matter where you go this time of year, it's easy to see Christmas tree lots dotting the landscape. But, some of them are doing more than just spreading holiday cheer.
"We understand there are a lot of people out there that the holidays are hard and rough for them, so we want them to experience hope when they come to our tree lots," said Terrance Nelson.
Nelson is the Outreach Coordinator for Adult & Teen Challenge Pacific Northwest–a faith-based long-term recovery program for those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.
He's a graduate of the program himself, and is celebrating 12 years sober.
"My hope is just to be able to share that same hope that I got with other people," Nelson said. "If something is given to me, then I don't want to be selfish with it. I want to give back"
He's also a tree whisperer. He caught our eye in a Facebook video, reading "'Twas the Night Before Christmas'' to an attentive audience of miniature trees to promote their fundraiser.
"I had no idea that people were going to love it like that," said Nelson. "I was just having fun."
One hundred percent of the proceeds from their lots in Airway Heights and Spokane Valley go directly into the organization.
"When they buy a tree, they're not just buying a tree," Nelson said. "You're really, truly impacting somebody's life with every tree that gets bought out of our tree lots."
If helping those struggling with addiction right here in the Inland Northwest isn't enough incentive, they're offering another way people can give back to the community.
"This year we're asking our customers when they come in if they'd like to 'buy a tree, give a tree,' to the less fortunate," said Sonny Verastegui. He's the Outreach Intern for Adult & Teen Challenge. "It allows them to buy a tree, then give a tree without anybody knowing"
Verastegui said he spent 27 years in addiction before going through the program.
"It's an amazing experience. Adult & Teen Challenge helped save my life," said Verastegui.
Now in his role as the program's Outreach Intern, he gets to give back to the organization that gave him a new lease on life.
"In those 27 years I remember taking, that's all I can remember," Verastegui said. "When I stepped into the intern position, it sparked something new in me. I was able to go out in the community, I was able to give back. As long as I'm doing something better than I was yesterday–really I'm just looking forward to having a new opportunity at doing great things in life, and helping others."
Adult & Teen Challenge Pacific Northwest has two Christmas tree lots: in Airway Heights at 11120 W Sunset Hwy, and in Spokane Valley at 1108 N Argonne Rd. They're open seven days a week, through December 19.
For more information on the organization or their Christmas tree lots, visit their Facebook page.