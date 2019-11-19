OREGON CITY, Ore. - People looking to buy a fresh-cut Christmas tree this year might be paying a little more.
Climate conditions have hampered tree growth in some of the nation's biggest tree-growing states like Oregon and North Carolina.
It's the result of a shortage of seedlings eight to ten years ago and the dry, hot summers of 2017 and 2018, which destroyed thousands of younger trees.
While there are still trees this year, many are smaller than those in years past.
"It's very sad," Tree Grower Cher Tollefson said. "It's really sad."
Some Oregon tree farms will even remain closed during this holiday season because they don't have enough trees to sell.
In addition to drought conditions, Christmas tree growers are also facing a labor shortage.
"Labor is in tight supply. Christmas trees are a very labor-intensive crop. But across the country, we're in the same boat," Oregon State University Christmas Tree Expert Chal Landgren said. "North Carolina is the second-biggest producer and they are having a bit of a shortage as well."
