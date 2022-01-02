Bethany Presbyterian Church fire

Photo from Spokane Fire Department

SPOKANE, Wash. - A confirmed structure fire on 26th and Ray at the Bethany Presbyterian Church caused crews to shut down traffic on Ray from 17th through 29th. The fire was reported to be in the basement of a church.

Crews from Spokane Fire Department and from Spokane Valley Fire Department fought to contain the flames and put the blaze out. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

