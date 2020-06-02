SPOKANE, Wash. -- Many local businesses had just reopened after the coronavirus chaos. For Churchill's Steakhouse, it had only been three days when the destruction downtown forced them to temporarily shut down again.
"We just felt it was safer for people not to come downtown, not to be a part of this," owner Bill Alles said. "I wanted to proactive for my employees too."
Alles said he has given up predicting tomorrow. His beloved downtown business has faced it all.
"High highs and low lows," he said.
More than 10 years ago, their building had a horrible fire. They had only been open 11 months and what they had worked so hard for was nearly ruined.
"I never thought we'd see a fire in 2008," he said. "I never thought we'd have to build this twice."
But he did, and for years Churchill's has been a fine-dining powerhouse. Then, 2020 hit.
"This, in my senior years, is something I never expected to see," he said.
Alles said it's sad to see so many local businesses take additional blows during already trying
"We saw the best of people, and the worst of people Sunday," he said.
When Alles saw coverage showing a day of peace and progress hijacked by those looking to destroy, he immediately shut down and worked to protect the people and the place he loves.
He said he's not angry. He's not sad. Instead, he's hopeful that through it all, better days are ahead.
"I'm heartened by the idea that people are able to come together over this," he said.
The steakhouse will be back open for supper on Tuesday, June 2. Staff say they are excited to see their loyal customers again and thank the community for their love and support.
