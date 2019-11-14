Update: 5:22 pm:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Cindy Wendle has conceded the race for Spokane City Council President to opponent, Breean Beggs.
On Thursday, November 14, Wendle released the following statement after released election numbers put her behind Beggs by 503 votes:
"This evening, in one of the closest electoral races in Spokane’s history, I have called my opponent, Councilman Beggs, to congratulate him on his election to City Council President. It has been an honor and privilege to stand for this office and, though I came up just short in votes, I hold my head high at having fought the good fight and finished the race.
Over the past months, my team and I have stood up on your behalf with equal parts passion and humility. I could not be more grateful for having had the opportunity to get to know the very best of our city, to witness its generosity and inherent goodness.
To my dear husband, Chud, and my boys, Ben, Nick, and Jack, words cannot express my love and gratitude for the ways you have propelled me forward in this endeavor. Your support and strength through this process has served as my inspiration, and the sacrifices you’ve made is a debt that I can never fully repay. I could not have done this without you. I would also like to acknowledge the sacrifices of Breean’s wife, Laurie, and their three children. Neither of us would be here without the love and encouragement we both receive.
Team Wendle, you’ve become like a second family to me. Thank you for your endless faith and encouragement. As we turn the page to the next chapter, know that we only made it as far as we did because of your efforts. Whatever may come next in our lives, know that you’ll have me in your corner.
For all my dear friends, supporters, and allies, what a blessing it has been to go through this campaign with you, thank you. Thank you for believing in me and for trusting me to carry your best interests forward during this campaign. Thank you for allowing me to be your voice and your choice in this race.
I’ve learned more about myself and my city during these many months, and it has only strengthened my resolve to serve you and our city. Please believe me when I say the best is yet to come.
The time to reflect and consider next steps will soon come, but right now, I’m counting the long list of blessings God has bestowed upon me during this race, a list I’ll be counting for a long time to come.
Blessings and peace to you all,
Cindy"
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Updated election numbers are in, and Breean Beggs has extended his lead over opponent, Cindy Wendle, in the race for Spokane City Council President.
Beggs is now 503 votes ahead of Wendle, as of Thursday, November 14. His total vote count now stands at 32,311 compared to Wendle's 31,808.
The race is currently outside the parameters for a mandatory recount.
According to the Secretary of State's Office, a manual recount is required when the difference between the top two candidates is less than 150 votes and also less than 1/4 of 1 percent of the total votes cast.
A machine recount is required when the difference between the top two candidates is less than 2,000 votes and also 1/2 of 1 percent of the total number of votes cast for both candidates.
Currently, Beggs and Wendle are separated by .78 percent of votes.
