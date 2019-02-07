Valentine's Day is officially one week away, and if you still need to get your special someone a gift, Meals on Wheels and Cinnabon are giving you a tasty option.

Today is the last day to order a Cinn-A-Gram from Meals on Wheels Spokane. With the purchase of one Cinn-A-Gram, Meals on Wheels can feed nine seniors in Spokane. The Cinn-A-Gram includes two Cinnabon rills, a mug, hot chocolate, a personalized message from you and some other treats.

All Cinn-A-Grams will be delivered by 5 p.m. on Valentine's Day, and you can also order a Cinn-A-Gram and have it delivered to a senior as well.

Cinn-A-Grams can also be picked up next Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Highland Park United Methodist Church. Orders can placed at mowspokane.org/cinn.

Last year, Meals on Wheels Spokane sold 1,400 Cinn-A-Grams and were able to feed 8,400 seniors at home.