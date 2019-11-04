SPOKANE, Wash. - Cirque du Soleil's "Axel," an on-ice production displaying "live music, extraordinary skating and stunning visuals," is coming to the Spokane Arena next year.
The Spokane Arena will feature six showings of Axel from May 21-24 in 2020. There will be shows Thursday and Friday, May 21-22 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday will feature two shows at 4 and 7:30 p.m., while the Sunday shows are scheduled for 1:30 and 5 p.m.
"This new production features spectacular skating, breathtaking acrobatics on ice, astonishing visual effects, and live music that seamlessly integrates popular songs with a new original score," a press release reads.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. at cirquedusoleil.com/axel. Advance tickets are available online for Club Cirque members now through Friday, including special offers and exclusive behind the scenes info.
More info, courtesy of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group:
An inspirational and musical storyline
Axel, a young graphic artist and musician, dives into his hand drawn universe as he falls in love with the captivating Lei. Together they jet off on a fast-moving quest to retrieve the stolen light from the supervillain Vï. In this epic fantasy, graphic art and music intertwine to create the super charged world of AXEL. Ice skating extravaganza, impressive areal feats, pop music, and vibrant visuals create an energetic and immersive experience for the whole family.
In Cirque du Soleil AXEL, the music serves as a narrative thread guiding our characters and our audiences as they journey with Axel and Lei to discover that true love shines even brighter that the most radiant star.
This newest Cirque du Soleil creation brings a new look to the world of ice skating by introducing us to the discipline of freestyle skating. This fresh take on skating combined with the skill and power of traditional pairs, solo, and adagio work allows Cirque du Soleil to set the stage for high calibre ice skating of all kinds.
About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group
Cirque du Soleil AXEL is the 48th original production of Cirque du Soleil, part of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, and its second on-ice experience.
Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. It currently has 4,500 employees from nearly 70 countries. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com.
