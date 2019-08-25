Citizen brings injured bald eagle to West Shoshone County Firefighters station

West Shoshone County Firefighters are used to responding to emergencies, but on Saturday they were presented with an injured bald eagle.
According to the West Shoshone County Firefighters, a citizen arrived at the SCFD2 Station with the eagle.
Crews contacted Birds of Prey Northwest and kept the bird comfortable until they arrived.
Birds of Prey says the young bald eagle seemed to be malnourished and possibly has a broken wing.
The eagle was transported to their facility where they will nourish it back to health and release it into the wild.