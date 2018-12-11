The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says the victim of a stabbing Monday night is in stable condition, and that a citizen's tip led to the arrest of the suspect.
The 52-year-old victim remains hospitalized, but was reported in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.
The suspect, 62-year-old Terry Rance, was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree assault after an interview.
Investigators learned the victim and Rance (both transient) were arguing about a female friend, which escalated quickly in the 5200 block of E. Sprague near the Spokane Valley Costco. The victim said Rance sprayed him with mace/pepper spray and stabbed him in the chest before fleeing.
Around 8:40 p.m. Monday, about 40 minutes after Detectives asked for the public's help, a citizen called 911 after observing Rance's motorhome parked near Eastern and Broadway. Deputies and Detectives responded and took Rance into custody without incident.
Rance admitted to spraying the victim, but denied stabbing him during an interview.