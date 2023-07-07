TAMPA, Flor. - A professor and his colleague at University of South Florida are working to track the growing mosquito population and curb instances of malaria in the U.S. through a new interactive dashboard.
"It’s really the mosquito that’s the deadliest animal in the world," said Ryan Carney, Assistant Professor of Digital Sciences at USF, in an interview with Fox News reporter Briona Arradondo.
Although malaria was declared eradicated in the U.S. in the 1950s, multiple cases have emerged in Florida and Texas, right alongside a massive boom in the mosquito population. Caused by a microscopic parasite, malaria is spread almost exclusively by infective mosquitos.
"For malaria in particular, that’s only spread by anopheles mosquitos as far as human malaria is considered," he said.
Unfortunately, mosquitos are plentiful and small, making detection of any potential malaria risk difficult for experts. Scientists are simply outnumbered.
Luckily, that's where "citizen scientists" can help, and Carney and his colleague aim to make it easier than ever to do so with the Mosquito Dashboard.
"It’s basically an online interactive dashboard that maps the mosquito data and photos that citizen scientists take using one of our three partner apps," he explained.
The online interactive dashboard maps mosquito data and photos taken by citizen scientists using one of these three partner apps: iNaturalist, Global Observer, or Mosquito Alert.
If you kill or spot a mosquito and take a picture with one of the apps, it can be uploaded with the location. The app then uses artificial intelligence to identify the mosquito type.
Similar apps have already proven useful in other countries. Carney said politicians and scientists worked to promote the use of the app on radio and TV, leading to a 1,000-fold increase of reports, totaling 25,000. The data gathered was used to surveil mosquito populations and reduce risk to people.
"These apps really put the power in the hands of the public to not just be engaged but to make a difference in fighting malaria in their communities," he said.
With the rapid expansion of the U.S. mosquito population, Carney is hopeful the U.S. will have equal enthusiasm for the app, providing extra eyes and invaluable data to protect public health.
"People haven’t really been doing these sorts of studies in the U.S. because we eradicated malaria in 1951, and so it’s really important for us to have citizen scientists take these images and figure out where those mosquitos are."
A SCIENTIST IN THE TAMPA BAY AREA CREATED AN APP TO HELP YOU TRACK DANGEROUS MOSQUITOES ... FOX'S BRIONA ARRADONDO HAS MORE ON HOW IT WORKS... (take pkg) CHYRONS: TAMPA BAY, FL 0:37 - 0:44 RYAN CARNEY \ ASST. PROFESSOR OF DIGITAL SCIENCES, USF DEPARTMENT OF INTEGRAL BIOLOGY BRIONA ARRADONDO / FOX NEWS / TAMPA BAY, FL --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (NATPOP) CARNEY says: "It’s really the mosquito that’s the deadliest animal in the world." YEP – HE SAID MOSQUITOS…MALARIA IS ONE OF THE WORLD’S GREATEST HEALTH THREATS. AND UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA BIOLOGIST RYAN CARNEY SAYS THIS SPECIES IS ON THE “MOST WANTED” LIST RIGHT NOW. CARNEY says: "For malaria in particular, that’s only spread by anopheles mosquitos as far as human malaria is considered." TO FIND OUT WHERE THEY ARE – CARNEY AND HIS COLLEAGUE CREATED THIS. CARNEY says: "Type in mosquitodashboard.org." SO EVERYDAY PEOPLE CAN HELP..ESPECIALLY NOW THAT CASES POPPED BACK UP IN FLORIDA THIS SUMMER. CARNEY says: "So it’s basically an online interactive dashboard that maps the mosquito data and photos that citizen scientists take using one of our three partner apps." HERE’S HOW IT WORKS… SAY YOU KILLED A MOSQUITO OR SPOT A LIVE ONE OR FIND A HABITAT USING THE APP I-NATURALIST – ZOOM IN WITH YOUR SMARTPHONE CAMERA – AND SNAP A PHOTO…THEN UPLOAD IT WITH THE LOCATION. THE APP’S ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE DOES THE REST TO FIGURE OUT THE TYPE. CARNEY says: "These apps really put the power in the hands of the public to not just be engaged but to make a difference in fighting malaria in their communities." CARNEY SHOWED US HOW MUCH THE APPS ALREADY HELPED IN OTHER COUNTRIES. CARNEY says: "In the Netherlands, they had politicians and scientists go on the radio and TV and promote the use of the app and that led to a 1,000 fold increase, 25,000 reports and that was very useful for surveillance campaigns." SO THE GOAL IS TO START THAT MOMENTUM HERE IN FLORIDA… CARNEY SAYS THOSE EXTRA EYES ARE INVALUABLE TO PUBLIC HEALTH. CARNEY says: "People haven’t really been doing these sorts of studies in the U.S. because we eradicated malaria in 1951, and so it’s really important for us to have citizen scientists take these images and figure out where those mosquitos are." REPORTING IN TAMPA, BRIONA ARRADONDO, FOX13NEWS.