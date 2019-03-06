SPOKANE, Wash. -The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is praising citizens who took the time to report suspicious activity, leading to multiple arrests Tuesday and Wednesday.
According to the Sheriff's Office, three people were arrested after two separate incidents.
On Tuesday, March 5, Spokane Valley deputies responded to a reported trespassing in the 600 block of N. Argonne. The caller reported seeing a green minivan parked near a dumpster and a man was seen discarding items in the dumpster.
When deputies arrived, they found the man, identified as 56-year-old Samuel Ross, and a woman, identified as 54-year-old Kathryn Mickelson.
Ross told deputies they'd been at the spot for about an hour and admitted to throwing away "just a beer can."
A check of their names revealed they had active warrants for their arrest. Ross and Mickelson were both arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail.
On Wednesday, March 6, Spokane Valley deputies responded to a suspicious drugs call in the 6600 block of E. Broadway. In this case, the caller reported a suspicious vehicle where the driver appeared to be using a needle to take drugs, according to the Sheriff's Office.
A deputy arrived and saw a man, later identified as 27-year-old Jacob Robideaux, inside the vehicle. Robideaux's right sleeve was rolled up, revealing what appeared to be injection marks in his arm.
The deputy also saw tin foil, syringes and orange syringe caps on the floorboard of the vehicle and a silver spoon on the passenger's seat.
The deputy contacted Robideaux and explained that someone reported seeing him using drugs. Robideaux spontaneously uttered, "Man, I'm just a small heroine user," according to the Sheriff's Department.
Robideaux was asked to step out of the vehicle and was detained and advised of his rights. A loaded syringe, containing a brown liquid believed to be heroin, was also seen on the floor between the driver's seat and the door.
An additional spoon, several unused syringes and a pair of brass knuckles were also discovered underneath the driver's seat.
Robideaux was taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous weapon.