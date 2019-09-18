COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Three citizens were honored by the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department Tuesday evening for perform life-saving measures on a man.
During a CdA City Council meeting, the CdA FD presented life-saving awards to Tyler Harwood, Sarah Harwood and Jerome Nelson.
"These 'guardian angels' witnessed a cardiac arrest victim & rendered high quality CPR that saved Mr. Hawkin's life," CdA FD wrote in a post.
Firefighters also posed for a picture with the three good Samaritans along with Mayor Steve Widmyer, Jim Hawkins and his wife Gail.
CdA FD says if you don't know how to perform CPR, they suggest you and a family member, friend or neighbor set out to take a class.