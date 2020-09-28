SPOKANE, Wash - The City of Spokane's second in command has put in his two weeks.
City administrator Wes Crago unexpectedly resigned this past week, less than a year after Mayor Nadine Woodward picked him to run the city.
Crago's last job before Spokane was the city administrator in Ephrata, Washington.
KHQ talked on the record to Crago Monday afternoon. He told us he'd like to get back to a smaller town similar to Ephrata.
He said his leadership style and "personal wiring" is more geared to smaller community and smaller size staff.
KHQ talked with City Spokesman Brian Coddington who said that while it may seem that the resignation was sudden there had been discussions leading up to this. After a discussion last week, both sides decided it was best if he parted ways with city administration.
In the meantime, Crago will be replaced on an interim basis by Public Works Director Scott Simmons.
Crago's last official day is this Friday, but he is not expected to be back in the office.
