The City of Spokane has notified 10 Spokane Fire Department communication specialists of their impending lay offs starting July 1, the day the new Spokane Regional Emergency Communications (SREC) is scheduled to begin operations.
Once laid off, the employees will be offered new positions with the Spokane Regional Emergency Communications agency.
Right now, the City of Spokane has been providing communication, dispatch and related services for all the fire districts in the county and to the cities of Medical Lake, Airway Heights and Cheney.
Those regions have opted to contract with the SREC instead.
The City of Spokane now has until May 21 to decide whether it will opt in to the new regional communication system as well.
The SREC is currently expected to provide 911 and crime check call receiving services for all law enforcement, fire and medical response agencies in Spokane County, including the City of Spokane.
SREC will also provide dispatch services for the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and the operations and maintenance of the regional public safety emergency communications radio system.
If the City of Spokane chooses to join the SREC agency, it would provide communication and dispatch services for the Spokane Fire Department and the Spokane Police Department.
All city dispatch employees would become apart of the new system, and the city would be able to negotiate wages and benefit packages for city employees.
If the City of Spokane chooses not to join the new emergency communications system, city employees would retain their city jobs and benefits, and the City of Spokane would continue to operate their own duplicate communications center serving just the City of Spokane.