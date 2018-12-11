Watch again

A Way Home Washington and the city of Spokane announced a new initiative on Tuesday.

The new project is called the 'Anchor Community Initiative,' a youth homeless crisis response system that young homeless people can call for help.

"It's a one-stop number, so that we can get resources to them (homeless youth) right away," Jim Theofelis, the executive director of A Way Home Washington, said.

Spokane County is one of four regions selected statewide (other counties include Pierce, Yakima, and Walla Walla).

City Council President Ben Stuckart and Spokane Mayor David Condon both spoke in favor of the initiative, calling it a step forward in the city's fight against homelessness.

Theofelis said the initiative "should see action in about six to nine months."