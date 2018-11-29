City council members approved an emergency budget ordinance on Thursday, which will open a new homeless shelter in Spokane.
"We have reached an agreement with Salem Lutheran Church for 40 additional beds. If you haven't been in Salem Lutheran, they have a huge gymnasium and a kitchen," City Council Member Karen Stratton said.
A special session was originally supposed to be held at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. About an hour before the meeting was set to begin, City Council President Ben Stuckart came out of city hall and told protesters the session was cancelled because it wasn't necessary: any legislative item less than $50,000 does not need council approval.
Dustin Jolly, a community activist who led protesters in chants, said he won't be satisfied until those individuals camping outside city hall all have beds.
"When you read the sign on Spokane city's front door, which is currently locked, it says those 40 beds will be available soon. We've been told there's going to be a lot of tangible action 'soon', but we haven't seen that action and here we are being told 'soon' again on these 40 warming beds. We really hope that the city can really do some tangible action here and make that a reality. We need somewhere for people to go tonight, not soon," Jolly said.
Jolly said every tent pitched outside city hall is occupied by a homeless person without a warm place to sleep. He said protesters won't leave until they all find a roof over their heads, but also said the new ordinance doesn't resolve the bigger problem.
"We have 40 beds that they said they'll open soon, but there's a need for at least 200 beds in the Spokane community and most likely more," Jolly said.
"It's a short-term fix. This is a huge problem in this community. I was born and raised in Spokane. I have never seen the number of homeless on the street that I've seen growing up here," Stratton said.
"It's a matter of having available housing and affordable, safe housing for people. It's jobs, it's training, it's mental health services, it's drug and alcohol addiction services - it's a big, complex problem," she said.
"It's heartbreaking, but we have to dig our heels in and start somewhere," Stratton said.
