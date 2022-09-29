This story has been corrected to reflect the city issued a "notice to vacate," not an eviction notice.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A COVID-19 outbreak at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC) has caused additional uncertainty over the relocation of residents at God's Love International, after that shelter was served with a notice to vacate by the city on Sept. 29.
According to staff at the Trent shelter, they are not turning away anyone due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has infected four residents. All residents will have to follow COVID-19 protocols, including the use of masks. The shelter has reached out to the Spokane Regional Health District for further guidance.
Staff at the shelter were made aware of the city's intentions to relocate residents from God's Love International to the Trent Shelter when God's Love International Senior Pastor Ronald Nelson arrived Thursday afternoon with a group of about six of his residents.
All of those residents were admitted to the shelter except one family. That family had "multiple children," according to staff at TRAC. TRAC does not house anyone younger than 18-years-old, so the family went to a different shelter.
Updated Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.
The City of Spokane served a notice to vacate to the God's Love International homeless shelter in downtown Spokane on Thursday, according to Senior Pastor Ronald Nelson and a spokesperson from the city.
The notice gave residents until Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. to leave the building. Nelson said the shelter was housing 70 people at the time the notice was served.
A city spokesperson said the city will provide buses late in the morning on Sept. 30 to take residents to the shelter on east Trent if they wish.
The notice cited Nelson's failure to provide sufficient documentation showing compliance with city law and a lack of approval to serve food from the Spokane Regional Health District.
Previous communications between the city and Nelson gave the shelter until Oct. 21 to provide proper documentation as long as interim requirements were met. According to the notice, a "serious Fire Code violation" was observed, solidifying the need to vacate the building sooner.
The City of Spokane Fire Department identified the Fire Code violation on the night of Sept. 28. The shelter lacked a person on "fire watch" and the door was locked from the inside.
The notice was served along with a permit application to change the building from single-use to mixed-use.
An initial notice from the city included two typos which created confusion at the shelter. The notice required the building to be vacated by "Friday, September 29," instead of Sept. 30. The notice also showed the Fire Code violations were found on the night of Sept. 29, instead of Sept. 28.