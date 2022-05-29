Memorial Day is Monday, May 30, and many establishments will be closed for the federal holiday.
In Spokane, City Hall and other facilities will be closed, including the Waste-to-Energy facility. City employees will not be available via phone, nor for online customer service needs, including developers services and permit functions, 3-1-1 inquiries, utility billing questions, and records requests. Spokane Municipal Court and Spokane Public Libraries will also be closed.
Garbage and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day this week.
Spokane City Council meetings have been cancelled. The Council will hold its next weekly briefing session and legislative meeting on Monday, June 6.
Riverfront Park attractions, including the Looff Carousel and Numerica SkyRide, will be open during holiday weekend!
On-street paid parking meters will not require payment on Memorial Day.
In Coeur d’Alene, City Hall will also be closed for the holiday, as will other City offices and facilities.
Emergency calls for Police, Fire, and Streets can be made by dialing 9-1-1. In the event of the an emergency, Sewer Back-up can be reached at (208)769-2241 and Water at (208)755-9729.
Cd'A garbage pickup will be delayed one day.
City Hall and other facilities will open again Tuesday, May 31 at 8 a.m