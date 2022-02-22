SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures are well below freezing, creating dangerous conditions for anyone experiencing homelessness. Which is why a City spokesperson says it has been considering all options to find warm shelter for those in need.
“The City and the mayor have a responsibility, because the City Council has passed an ordinance that if the temperature is below freezing, that we need to have shelter space made available for everybody experiencing homelessness,” said Jonathan Bingle, City Councilman for District 1.
Temporary shelter, the warming shelter at the Convention Center that opened around Christmas. Only this time the Convention Center was not an option, so they were tossing around alternative ideas.
This was where a City-owned property up in the Hillyard area came into play.
“The site of where they would put a couple, you know, large tents that would be able to house about 65 individuals each. And it's obviously very cold right now, so they were moving pretty quickly,” Bingle said.
According to a statement from Mayor Nadine Woodward today, there was an idea floated to use City-owned land on Florida St. in northeast Spokane. But that idea quickly generated a lot of concern from locals and officials alike.
“The trouble is that in east Hillyard, there’s no transit line, there is no grocery store, there’s no sidewalks, you know, there’s no medical services,” Bingle explained. “The fire station that is there would be overwhelmed.”
And then there were concerns we heard directly from community members like Sean Freeman, whose daughter practices gymnastics at Dynamic Athletic Center Spokane. The gym is less than a mile from where the temporary shelter could have gone up.
“Our real concern was the fact that there are so many young children that go to Dynamic Gymnastics, that it just puts them in such close proximity to them,” Freeman explained.
With the overwhelming concern brought up by council members and the public, the mayor took that idea off the table.
“So a decision was made to not pursue the idea any further and refocus our time and resources on the bigger picture priorities, which include a new temporary shelter location to meet emergent needs on short notice and a separate permanent shelter with day-use space and ready-access to services," Woodward wrote in a press release.
“I know that 90% of every single one of their days is focused on: how do we help the homeless,” Bingle said. “So I know that this is something they are working extremely hard on.”
A spokesperson for the City said they are opening up more shelter space, along with making 40 hotel rooms available during the cold snap in an effort to help local shelters meet the pressing and dire need in our community.