SPOKANE, WA - While yesterday left us flat-footed as to whether or not there will be a solution for a new emergency warming shelter, Thursday brought some promise.
Spokane City Council members met in a special study session with new ideas.
"I've been on the council just about 6 years and the entire time winter continues to be a problem," City council president Breean Beggs said.
Every year it's the same issue.
"We struggle and do emergency sheltering in the face of a really frigid cold snap. It costs us way more money because we do it at the last minute," he said.
The city forks out thousands of dollars to operate an emergency shelter last minute. And in this year's case, the bill includes $400,000 in operation costs and approx. $90,000 in damages - an overwhelming issue that ended up closing the 24-hour warming shelter at the convention center after just two weeks.
Forcing city officials to continue to look for options. However, many on the council and in the community wondered why the city hadn't picked another spot before closing that one.
"One thing that keeps me up at night is knowing that we shut down a shelter, and it was 17 degrees, that that night after they got everybody out. So, there's a lot of frustration," City council member Karen Stratton said.
"Council has passed ordinances to prevent this situation from happening," City council member Zack Zappone said. "We wanted a plan by Sept 30th for emergency shelters I heard you were asking around in November well past the Sept 30th deadline looking for those shelters why didn't that happen in June, July August, much earlier," he said.
"We're not going to wave a magic wand and solve this issue. This is extremely complex. Even those who are passing the laws requiring me to do certain things, I don't think, understand how extremely complex and challenging this is otherwise we'd have it figured out by now," Mayor Nadine Woodward said Wednesday.
She said they have received pushback from every neighborhood they've looked into and after nothing came from reaching out to the county and state for possible places, Mayor Woodward is now seeking help from the council.
"Council if you stand ready to help. I have an ask of you. Since this work is so challenging, I'm going to ask each one of you in your district to provide me with a list of 3 locations in your district that we can use as shelter space that have already been vetted out. And I will stand with you with community engagement on that," she said Thursday.
Right now, they are not just looking for a big space that is easily cleanable, has enough staff, and can offer professional security, but even several smaller spaces. Since issues have arisen when 300 or so people are put together in one room.
Over 160 individuals facing homelessness died last year alone and some homeless advocates say there was even more. Nobody wants to hear those statistics, but now is definitely a time for a solution.