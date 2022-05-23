City Council passes ordinance to limit water use Spokane City Council met on Monday, May 23 and voted 5-2 to pass a drought response measures ordinance that limits water use during summer months.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane City Council met on Monday, May 23 and voted 5-2 to pass a drought response measures ordinance to codify citywide water conservation strategies and goals.

The ordinance will implement restrictions on watering outdoor vegetation this summer from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning June 1 and lasting until Oct. 1. As well, watering will be limited to four days per week.

Exceptions are allowed for new landscapes, vegetable gardens, to maintain tree health, and to mitigate wildfire risk

“Tonight, we are protecting the Spokane River for the next generation while saving ratepayer dollars on future infrastructure needs,” said Council President Breean Beggs

Councilmember Lori Kinnear clarified the ordinance does not include penalties.

"Ultimately, this ordinance requires residents to irrigate their lawns less often and outside of peak heat hours, providing cost savings to ratepayers, while simultaneously being good stewards of our Spokane River," Kinnear said.

A release on the vote states any changes in incentives, rates, or surcharges will not be scheduled to begin until Dec. 1, 2023, following robust public outreach to the highest water users in the community.

On Monday, Spokane City Council will vote on a proposed ordinance that would help reduce water use in the city. If approved, the ordinance would prohibit outdoor watering between 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. beginning June 1 until Oct. 1. The number of days residents could water would be limited as well to just four per week.

The ordinance is promoted by Councilwoman Lori Kinnear and Council President Breean Beggs.

“What we are really trying to do is change the standard for the whole city, because the only way this works is that if everybody gets behind it,” Beggs said.

The ordinance though is not a sure thing there is opposition to it not only from at least one other council member but Mayor Nadine Woodward as well. The opposition isn't about conserving water, just the restrictions. Councilman Michael Cathcart agrees water conservation is important and will help save the city money, but he would like to see a more incentivized approach to the problem.

“People are more likely I think to comply when there is a benefit to them,” Cathcart said. “And so if they can see a reduction in their water bill I think they are more likely to try and pursue a reduction in their water usage.”