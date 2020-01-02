SPOKANE, Wash. - Concerns about expensive lawsuits has Spokane City Council President Brennan Beggs concerned about Spokane Police's use - or overuse - of police dogs.
"I'd like to see more guidance in our policies for our officers. because they're working hard and trying to do their job but they're going to do it as they're trained," said Beggs. "And if they're trained to use dogs to literally use their teeth to pull people out of hiding opposed to just locating them then they'll do that and I don't think they even enjoy that."
According to a report released by the Spokane Police Ombudsman and consulting firm Police Strategies, K9s accounted for 23 percent of use of force incidents between 2013 and 2018.
The issue has received increased attention after a video was released showing a K9 Officer sending a dog into apprehend a dangerous suspect who was refusing to come out of his vehicle.
Beggs says there needs to be some guidelines on the use of force and safety of officers.
"We shouldn't use government resources to inflict unnecessary injury on someone even if they're not complying. We should use enough force to get them into custody."
Coming up tonight at 11, the different approach Beggs wants to see when it comes to K9s making arrests.
