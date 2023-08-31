SPOKANE, Wash – Newly minted City Council President Lori Kinnear says she's taking a stand. Following this month's controversial religious event in downtown Spokane, Kinnear released a statement condemning former State House Representative Matt Shea.
"The fact that there were over 1000 people at the recent tour, it frightens me," said Kinnear.
Kinnear says she has had alarming interactions with Shea since 2019. She says former Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told her Shea was surveilling her during her reelection campaign, in addition to the culture of hate she is seeing.
"I chose not to run again because of the atmosphere of incivility and just the way we are treating each other now as community in society; I'm Done."
Kinnear believed that events, like the one Shea was part of, are not isolated. The use of dangerous rhetoric will continue to spread "as 2024 ramps up that election year, I think it's going to escalate."
But she believes Spokane has a responsibility, "When we see this ramping up, this is the time for all of us to stand up and say, Stop, not okay."
Regarding Mayor Nadine Woodward's recent appearance alongside Shae, Kinnear says, "we all do things in the moment, and we think, Oh, God, why did I do that? And I'm sure she has some of that regret."
Kinnear's message to marginalized communities facing these attacks is, "You're not alone."