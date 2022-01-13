SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane City Council members sent a letter to Mayor Nadine Woodward expressing their concerns that she failed to follow the Council's ordinances regarding emergency warming resources during dangerously cold weather.
The letter highlights concerns with the closing of the emergency warming shelter Sunday.
"Moreover, we remain concerned that an alternate shelter has not been identified and secured as we continue to experience life threatening winter conditions and many of our community members remain on the streets," the letter read.
The letter goes on to say that the council has provided the administration with enough funding to have avoided the situation. "Instead, there are insufficient shelter beds to serve the houseless in the current frigid temperatures ..."
The letter points to four instances of municipal code regarding the activation of warming shelters when temperatures reach freezing, maintaining contracts with shelter owners, working to replace shelters before closing existing ones, and sharing plans and reports regarding shelters.
"Council’s job is to set policy and provide financial resources and Administration’s job is to implement those policies and enter contracts to spend the money. These provisions have not been followed," the letter said.
The ordinances the council claim to have not been followed? From the letter:
- An estimate/ listing of unsheltered homeless individuals has not been published.
- A contract for emergency warming center services has not been continuously maintained.
- 100 low-barrier co-ed beds were terminated in June 2021 without replacing them.
- The emergency warming center was shut down when the temperature was well below freezing and the low-barrier shelter space for men and women over the age of 24 was well over 90% full.
Council President Breean Beggs and members Karen Stratton, Lori Kinnear, Betsy Wilkerson and Zack Zappone all signed the letter. They ended by saying the time for blame had passed and pleading with the mayor to implement the existing ordinances.
"Sheltering unhoused individuals during inclement weather is a matter of life and death, and we as a City government must come together to prevent this from occurring again. City Council has laid the foundation and created sound policy to address the needs of our homeless population and we ask that the Administration adhere to those policies and move forward with a sensible plan and a secure location for our most venerable. Time is of the essence, and we stand ready to help."
Read the full letter: