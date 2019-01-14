Tonight the Spokane City Council will be voting on if the city will contribute money to the Sportsplex which is set to be located on the North Bank. If they vote yes tonight that would get construction going for the estimated $42 million project.
The vision is to make a state of the art facility that could become the tournament headquarters for the Northwest. A study conducted by Gonzaga University and the Sports Facilities Advisory estimates the new facility would bring in $33 million a year in direct tourism spending. They believe Spokane would see an addition 18,000 to 23,000 visitors a year which would generate 26,000 to 46,000 annual hotel stays.