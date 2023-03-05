SPOKANE, Wash. – The charming old houses in part of Spokane's Cannon neighborhood could be granted official historic status on Monday, when the city council considers creating the Cannon Streetcar Suburb Historic District.
The proposed historic district would approximately cover the area between Walnut Street on the west, 6th Avenue to the north, Lincoln Street to the east and about 14th Avenue to the south.
According to reporting from the Spokesman-Review, the effort to create a historic district in the neighborhood began in 2016.
The neighborhood already has two National Register Historic Districts, but the registry only offers an honorary designation for these properties, meaning they aren't protected from development by the property owners.
Spokane Historic Preservation Office and Spokane Historic Landmarks Commission have the authority to regulate certain development and require changes to properties fit with the historic character of the neighborhood.
To that end, the city council's proposed ordinance will establish a "certificate of appropriateness" owners would need to obtain to make changes to their property, though many changes, such as standard maintenance, gardening and installing new sidewalk, would be exempt.
It would also establish a set of guidelines governing changes made to properties within the neighborhood.
The Spokane Historic Preservation Office's website calls this "one method of ensuring that changes to your neighborhood occur thoughtfully, preserving the fabric that people love—homes with history, vital dwellings that preserve the past, while acknowledging modern lifestyles."
While feedback from homeowners within the proposed district has been overwhelmingly positive, the effort to establish the district comes amid a shortage of housing and crisis of affordability in Spokane, which prompted some negative feedback throughout the process.
One community member who owns two properties in the neighborhood expressed support for the principle of making it a historic district but called some of the rules associated with the change a "tax subsidy for those privileged few with access to big investment capital."
At issue for that community member is the Special Valuation tax, which incentivizes property owners to rehabilitate existing buildings. This means those living in the disproportionately wealthy neighborhood can get tax write-offs on improvements that those living elsewhere in the city can't.
But most homeowners who shared their opinions argued they moved to the neighborhood in large part because of its unique character, and they believe its history has intrinsic value.
"I believe we need to save our historic homes, structures and areas," one resident wrote. "The architecture present in our neighborhood is unique and represents different eras of Spokane history. I am fortunate my home is listed on the historic register as it could not be replicated."