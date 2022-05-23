SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, May 23, Spokane City Council will vote on a proposed ordinance that would help reduce water use in the city. If approved the ordinance would prohibit outdoor watering between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. from June 1 to Oct. 1, as well as limit the number of days you can water to just four days a week.
The ordinance is promoted by Councilwoman Lori Kinnear and Council President Breean Beggs.
“What we are really trying to do is change the standard for the whole city, because the only way this works is that if everybody gets behind it,” Beggs said.
The ordinance though is not a sure thing there is opposition to it not only from at least one other council member but Mayor Nadine Woodward as well. The opposition isn't about conserving water, just the restrictions. Councilman Michael Cathcart agrees water conservation is important and will help save the city money, but he would like to see a more incentivized approach to the problem.
“People are more likely I think to comply when there is a benefit to them,” Cathcart said. “And so if they can see a reduction in their water bill I think they are more likely to try and pursue a reduction in their water usage.”