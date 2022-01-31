SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane City Council voted today to censure Councilmember Jonathan Bingle over his refusal to wear a mask.
Last week, Bingle released a statement calling masks tyrannical, adding that mandates were about control and not based science. He said he hasn't seen compelling evidence that masks help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Monday afternoon, the Council voted 5-2 in favor of the resolution that would censure Bingle. Censuring is basically a formal vote of disapproval from the other council members.
Both Bingle and councilmember Michael Cathcart claimed this censure resolution was drawn up in secrecy. They said it's being rushed to a vote before the public can fully digest the details, and before the council can take the public's opinion into consideration.
Councilmembers Karen Stratton and Zack Zappone disagree, stating everyone was given ample time to examine the matter.