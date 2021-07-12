SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council voted 'yes' Monday night to expand the Emergency Weather Ordinance revisions. The vote tally was 6 to 1 in favor.
According to City Council President Breean Beggs, the ordinance focuses on providing resources to people at risk during weather emergencies, like the heatwave Spokane has been experiencing.
The biggest change to this ordinance is in expanding the criteria that the city uses to determine whether an event is considered an emergency or not.
Under the revised ordinance, both housed and unhoused people will be provided shelter during dramatic weather changes such as heat above 100 degrees or above 95 degrees for two consecutive days.
With updated guidelines and expanded criteria for weather emergencies, the city will be able to provide more support to those who need it most.
According to City Council President Breean Beggs, the ordinance takes place immediately meaning the city should open cooling centers on Tuesday due to weather being above 95 degrees for two days in a row.