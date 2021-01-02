The City of Spokane expects to complete their full-city plow by 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The full-city plow began back on Wednesday as snow blankets the region.
If your block was missed by the plow, the City would like you to call 3-1-1 and select option 5 to report it.
"City snow crews remain in winter operations, working seven days a week monitoring weather and street conditions," Marlene Feist with the City's Public Works and Utilities said in a release Saturday afternoon. "Temperatures over the next few days will remain above freezing with some rain in the forecast. Watch for standing water when driving. In residential areas, residents are asked to take a moment to clear storm drains of snow and debris, as long as it’s safe to do so, to reduce standing water on the street."
