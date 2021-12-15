SPOKANE, Wash. - Protesters in tents outside of city hall continue to call for additional shelters and low barrier options in Spokane.
It's the second time this has happened in the last 5 years.
This encampment has grown since last week when it first popped up. But that will be short-lived as the city is giving them 48 hours to vacate.
"I'm not surprised," David Erlewine, one man who is homeless said.
The request seems simple: more space for more folks to have a temporary roof over their head. But that's not the case for many individuals living on the streets and in tents right in our downtown. A major reason why dozens are protesting outside city hall. That is until Thursday when the city kicks them off the property.
"Back then you can camp pretty much anywhere behind a brush in a school zone if you didn't make a scene, they wouldn't know you were there now they cut everything back," he said.
"That is done for a couple of reasons. Health and safety in particular," Brian Coddington, a spokesperson for the city said.
He said not only is there space in the shelters but there may be an even bigger issue behind our homeless population: shelter resistance.
"If you talk to those who are professionals, and you do operate shelters for a living and who, who are the experts in this area, they'd very much talk about people who are shelter-resistant and prefer the freedom and that comes with not entering a shelter," he said.
Because there are around a hundred open spaces available right now.
"The availability of shelter space was somewhere in the 40s to 50s. Generally speaking, in the four days, since they've been here, the availability of shelter space in the system has been 91 to 106. So almost double more than double," he said.
Places like the Way Out Shelter and the new young adults' shelter are some ways the city is increasing low barrier options
"They remove between the two of them 104 beds, or 104 people out of that low barrier system into those other programs that frees up that space in behind the low barrier beds," he said.
In the past, families and women have had a hard time finding a space, when there were several availabilities for men, Coddington said they're working on that too.
"Hotelling has come back online as an option to be able to be flexible in the system," he said.
40 new beds as of last night's city council decision, women are now prioritized for those spots.
"Space for families has been added in space for domestic violence victims has been added as well. So those have been identified as critical, immediate needs," he said.
Right now, there is no way to find out if there is shelter availability besides calling or physically going to a shelter. However, Coddington said a dashboard is being created as we speak and will hopefully be utilized in the coming weeks.