Airway Heights residents and businesses are being asked to conserve water through the remainder of May.
City of Airway Heights Public Works says that due to an unforeseen request from the City of Spokane, the intertie will be shut down for relocation and the city is working to ensure water services aren't disrupted.
Through the rest of the month, residents are being asked to conserve as much water as they can. The city is asking for less frequent lawn watering schedules as well as watching for faucet leaks and to be cognizant of surroundings until they are able to reconnect to the Spokane intertie.
"We apologize for this last minute announcement and our team is working hard to ensure we have plenty of drinking and irrigation water through the rest of the month. Thank you for your patience and understanding," the Public Works department said in a Facebook post.