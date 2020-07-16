AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The city of Airway Heights is considering declaring a financial emergency following a sharp decline in government revenues collected by the city.
There's general uncertainty in the revenue streams as a result and in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from Airway Heights City Manager Albert Tripp.
Financial resources are not reasonably assured to continue programs and services at the 2020 budget level. As a result, the city is preparing to make a midyear budget reduction of expenses.
The city is seeking public input on balancing its budget shortfall of $1.9 million (19%) for 2020 and where it should make reductions.
People can voice their opinions and indicate where they think the city should make reductions through an online budget simulator, which can be found HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.