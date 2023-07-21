AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The City of Airway Heights has issued a summer water restriction as it performed well maintenance activities.
According the city, the well will not be brought online until maintenance is complete and due to the current heat wave, water supply is extremely limited. Businesses and residents of Airway Heights are asked to conserve their water usage.
Effective July 21, 2023, Airway Heights residents and businesses must follow these water use restrictions:
- Conserve water as much as possible while indoors
- For outdoor watering and irrigation:
- Even numbered addresses may water on even dates
- Odd numbered addresses may water on odd date
“Ensuring an adequate supply of safe drinking water for the Airway Heights community, especially during these hot summer months, is our top priority,” says Public Works Director Kevin Anderson. “Our water supply will be limited while the well undergoes necessary maintenance. We appreciate our community’s cooperation as we ask residents and businesses to limit their water use.
According to the city, recent work done on the well caused a problem with the wells filtration system. Additional maintenance and testing are being performed before resuming its use. All drinking water in the city is safe to drink.
For questions regarding water use restrictions, contact Albert Tripp, CAWH City Manager at (509) 434-4885 or atripp@cawh.org.