Airway Heights, Wash. It's been almost a year since the water crisis began in Airway Heights. The crisis began in May 2017 after wells were found to have been contaminated with firefighting foam contaminants used between 1970 and 2016. This crisis impacted at least 9,000 people within the affected area. The Air Force brought in bottled water to hand out, and the City of Airway Heights flushed the wells of nearly 25 million gallons of water. The Air Force Civil Engineer...