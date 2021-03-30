AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The City of Airway Heights is working to secure state funding to replace the water source that is contaminated by PFOA/PFOS.
The water contamination was discovered in May 2017. The city’s domestic water supply was found to be impacted by PFOS and PFOA chemicals, ingredients found in fire-extinguishing foam and other materials. The chemicals seeped into groundwater from a fire-training site on the eastern edge of Fairchild Air Force Base.
According to a release from Airway Heights, the city recently completed an analysis of alternatives for a long-term water solution. The analysis points to the development of a new well outside of the contaminated aquifer.
The City is seeking $22 million from the state and federal government to develop the new well. So far, $16 million has been placed in the Washington Capital budget for the project.
According to the city, $4 million has been spent in temporary solutions.