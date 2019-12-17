The City of Airway Heights is clarifying information after the EPA awarded Spokane $3-million for a water reservoir.
According to the City of Airway Heights, the new reservoir will hold 4.5 million-gallons but will not solve the PFOS/POA contamination.
"Any statements or inferences that the reservoir will solve the PFOS/PFOA contamination affecting Airway Heights’ water supply are inaccurate," they wrote in a release.
The City of Spokane requested the funding in 2015 after a study showed there is a lack of water storage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.